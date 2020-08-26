Seminole County provides COVID-19, Seminole CARES update

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Seminole County are expected to hold a news conference Wednesday to provide county updates on COVID-19 and to discuss Seminole CARES grants.

Those participating in Wednesday’s conference include Seminole County Chairman Jay Zembower, Medical Directory Dr. Todd Husty and Florida Department of Health in Seminole Health Officer Donna Walsh.

Seminole County opened its portal Wednesday for families to apply for financial assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.

The individual grant program stems from the county’s portion of CARES Act funding with leaders allocating 7 million to help those impacted by the pandemic.

The county expects to wrap up its program for businesses Wednesday. Find the link to both applications here.

According to officials, over 3,300 small business applicants have registered for Seminole CARES Small Business Grants and 1,458 have completed applications.

COVID-19 testing sites continue to operate in Seminole County. Residents wanting to receive a test should visit the following test site.

Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 530 Dog Track Road, Longwood, FL 32750 (Parking Lot across the street)

Thursday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 530 Dog Track Road, Longwood, FL 32750 (Parking Lot across the street)



On Wednesday the Florida Department of Health reported 28 new coronavirus cases bringing the county’s total to 7,839. The total is a running total since the virus was first detected in March.

The FDOH also reported an increase of five deaths in the county. Seminole County has had 169 deaths related to COVID-19. 550 people have been hospitalized after complications from the virus.

This story will be updated