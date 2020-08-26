United Foundation of Central Florida, local pharmacy team up for free food distribution in Pine Hills

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pine Hills community leaders are teaming up once again to extend its free food distribution program on Thursday.

Bailey’s Pharmacy and the United Foundation of Central Florida, Inc. said they answered phone calls over the past two weeks to continue to the program.

“Our goal is to assist as many families as possible in that area,” a news release reads.

On Thursday, families in the Pine Hills area can head to 6003 Silver Star Road Suite 1 to pick up free store-bought food and seasonal produce. The food distribution runs from 10:30 a.m. through 11:30 a.m.

“We want to invite the Pine Hills community and surrounding families who may be in need to come receive fresh food,” event organizers said.

Organizers say people can choose between their pick-up or drive-thru options and ensure that all volunteers will be wearing a mask. Walk-ups are also permitted.

For more information, people are encouraged to contact Sandra Fatmi-Hall at (770) 789-7004.