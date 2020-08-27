Family of woman killed after jumping from car trunk seek answers in 16-year-old unsolved case

MAITLAND, Fla. – Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in solving a 16-year-old unsolved case.

According to officials, Susan Perkins sustained life-threatening injuries on Aug. 31, 2004 after jumping from the trunk of a car.

On August 31, 2004, around 8:30 p.m. Susan Perkins and a friend were tinting windows in a salon on Maitland Avenue, officials said.

“A masked Black male entered the salon,” officials explained. “He was armed with an unknown type of rifle.”

According to investigators, the man ordered Perkins and her friend into Susan’s red Ford Focus and made them drive to the Washington Mutual Bank.

“After making the victim withdraw money from her account via the drive-through ATM, the suspect ordered the victims out of the vehicle and into the trunk,” authorities said.

As the man drove away with the two women in the trunk, the pair was able to use the emergency release handle inside the trunk.

“The victims leaped from the trunk but Susan struck her head on the pavement in her brave attempt to escape,” investigators said.

Perkins suffered fatal injuries and died the following day, officials said.

The suspect is described as having a medium build.

During the attack, he wore a mask and long sleeve military-style jacket and was said to have possibly smelled of motor oil, a report said.

Perkin’s sister is asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact law enforcement.