Guardian confronts intruder armed with handgun at Leesburg High School, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. – A guardian at Leesburg High School sprung into action when he a man who had jumped a fence to get onto campus, according to Lake County Public Schools.

Officials said law enforcement was called and they arrested the intruder, identified as 30-year-old Jabari Scott

“No one was hurt, and everyone is safe,” a district spokesperson wrote in an email.

According to an arrest report, Scott had a loaded flare gun that had been painted black in his waistband, bullets in his pockets and 3.7 grams of cocaine and 13.1 grams of a brown powdery substance in his fanny pack.

He said he took the items from his little brother because he didn’t want him to get in trouble, police said.

Scott is facing charges of providing false ID to law enforcement, trespassing on school property, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and drug possession with intent to sell.

Principal Michael Randolph sent a call to members of the campus community Thursday notifying them about what happened and thanking the guardian.

“We also want to remind students and parents to immediately notify an adult on campus if they see or hear anything that could jeopardize campus safety,” Randolph said.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the speak out hotline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

“It takes all of us working together to keep our campus safe,” Randolph said.

