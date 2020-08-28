Bunnell Elementary School employee tests positive for COVID-19

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Bunnell Elementary School employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and in the coming days, it’s possible that students and other employees could be asked to quarantine.

On Friday, letters from principal Marcus Sanfilippo were sent to students and staff members to let them know about the case on campus.

“The Flagler County Health Department will be notified and conduct contact tracing to determine who has been in close contact with this individual. The Department of Health will notify you if it is determined your child qualifies as being in close contact and needs to quarantine,” the letter to parents read.

Members of the campus community are asked to monitor their health and stay home if they develop any symptoms of the deadly respiratory illness.

“The District’s custodial department has enhanced its cleaning procedures to ensure continual deep cleaning is occurring to assist in proactively preventing the spread of any illness. All areas used by the infected individual will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected,” the letter read.

The health department will monitor the situation in case any additional cases should arise.

To reduce the risk of transmission, students and staff are asked to social distance, wear masks and practice good hand hygiene.

“Please know that Bunnell Elementary is following proper protocols to keep the school environment as safe as possible for all students and staff. Flagler Schools is working with you to take all steps to ensure our schools are safe and provide you with accurate information,” Sanfilippo wrote.