Father fatally shoots man who broke into Polk County home, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man who attempted to get on a school bus with children inside and growled at a driver as he jumped on the hood of their car was fatally shot after he broke into a home with a family inside, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 45-year-old Mayson Armando Ortiz-Vazquez, of Orlando, went to Polk County Friday morning to purchase and use drugs.

He was driving on Old Polk City Road with a woman from Orlando around 6 a.m. when he swerved and crashed through a chain link fence, records show.

After the crash he tried to get on a school bus that was stopped to pick up a child but the driver managed to keep the door closed so instead, he jumped onto the hood of a moving car, according to a news release.

Deputies said Ortiz-Vazquez jumped onto a second moving vehicle, breaking the windshield, and growled at the driver before he ran off.

From there, he’s accused of running through the glass panel on the front door of a home where a 9-year-old boy, the boy’s parents and the boy’s grandparents were inside, records show.

The boy’s father got a gun and told Ortiz-Vazquez to leave but when he picked up a piece of glass panel and threw it at the family, the man opened fire, killing Ortiz-Vazquez, according to authorities.

“At this point in the investigation, all of the evidence indicates that the resident acted in self-defense, and ultimately, the State Attorney’s Office will rule on the case. This is the second time in less than a week that a resident has been forced to use deadly force to protect themselves and others. If you break into someone’s home committing a forcible felony, you likely will be shot,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

The other shooting happened over the weekend in Auburndale.