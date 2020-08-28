OCSO Advisory committee finalizes recommended use of force changes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – On Thursday evening, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Advisory Committee approved the recommendation letter to the agency following the death of George Floyd.

In June, the death of George Floyd prompted the committee to review the agency’s use of force policy.

The committee is recommending the agency’s ban on choke-holds to be the first policy listed in the use of force portion of the policy.

The committee also decided to recommend taking out the word “anticipate” in its duty to intervene policy.

The group also recommended officers receive more hours of training to learn additional de-escalation strategies.

The finalized recommendation letter could be completed as soon as Friday.

Once it is completed, it will be sent to Sheriff John Mina.