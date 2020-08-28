Orange County varsity football players need to learn from home or with teammates, district says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Student-athletes who wish to play varsity football at any Orange County Public Schools amid the coronavirus pandemic will either need to learn from home or with a learning pod of their teammates, according to a new policy with the school district.

The decision was made after recommendations made from the OCPS medical advisory committee, according to the school district, and only applies to varsity football players.

“OCPS is committed to safely and successfully launching fall sports. Given the factors associated with playing varsity football and the recommendations from our Medical Advisory Committee, the district is taking additional measures to ensure the safety of the entire student body,” a district spokesperson said in an email. “Students will be able to continue their education on LaunchEd@Home or within a cohort group of their teammates. This will ensure that those athletes having direct contact and unable to adequately social distance, will not expose non-team members while attending face-to-face instruction.”

The student-athletes will have until Monday, Aug. 31 to decide to learn from home or at school, according to OCPS.

According to the district’s sports plan for the Fall, football tryouts and practice starts on Aug. 31 with the first game the week of Sept. 17.

Eight regular season games will be played.

Here’s the full Orange County School District plan for fall sports.