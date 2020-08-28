Person killed as sidewalks collapses in Seminole County, firefighters injured during rescue

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A person was killed when a sidewalk collapsed in the Lake Mary area and three firefighters were left injured during the rescue efforts, according to the Seminole County Fire Rescue.

The incident was reported around 11 a.m. on the 200 block of Chiswell Place.

Three firefighters involved in the confined space rescue were taken to an area hospital to be treated for possible shock. They are all conscious, alert and in stable condition.

No further information was immediately available.