Woman drowns after falling off jet ski on Lake Bryan, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman drowned Friday afternoon when she fell off her jet ski while riding in Lake Bryan, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office and Orange County Fire and Rescue responded to a drowning at the lake around 2:50 p.m. on Friday.

The 49-year-old was taken to Dr. Phillips Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Lake Bryan is located behind several resorts along east of Interstate 4 and west of International Drive.

No other information was immediately available.