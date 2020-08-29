Former Orlando Magic player discusses boycott and why money and fame didn’t make him immune to discrimination

ORLANDO,Fla. – Former NBA star Adonal Foyle has always been outspoken when it comes to social justice issues.

These days he has a lot to talk about.

The recent NBA boycott in protest of another black man being shot by a police officer has Foyle recalling his own encounter with police when he was a player with the Orlando Magic.

Foyle said he was heading to the airport after a game and admits to speeding when he was pulled over.

He said what transpired over the next few minutes could have made a big difference in the outcome.

“I was pulled over. As I got out of the car the gentleman was very nervous. He had his hand on his gun. I got absolutely scared. I didn’t know what was going to happen. I am looking at him about to pull his gun on me, had his hand on his gun, he said I was speeding a few miles over the limit, he asked me to come out of the car and I could see things starting to escalate. And the only thing I could say was, my name is Adonal Foyle, I am with the Orlando Magic, I am driving to the airport, we have police officers on our plane and I’m sorry and he eventually let me go,” Foyle said.

Foyle said that day was a reminder being a professional athlete didn’t make him immune to the situation and he said the current players are dealing with the same kinds of encounters.

On this week’s edition of Florida’s Fourth Estate with Ginger and Matt, Foyle explains why the recent protest by NBA players is such a powerful statement.

He says being in a bubble while they are away from family and friends has forced the players to take a good look at what’s really happening in society right now.

Foyle says the days of expecting NBA players to shut up and dribble are over.

You can listen to the full interview with Adonal Foyle on this week’s edition of Florida’s Fourth Estate.