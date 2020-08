ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a missing 81-year-old man.

Deputies said Jesse Garcia was last seen Friday at 1:30 p.m. leaving his home in the Conway area.

Investigators said Garcia was seen wearing a black hat, a light-colored shirt, and dark blue or gray basketball shorts.

The Sheriff’s Office said Garcia suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Anyone with information on Garcia is asked to call 911.