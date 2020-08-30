1 killed, 1 critically injured following Daytona Beach crash, police say

DAYTONA BEACH – A 50-year-old man died after a vehicle fleeing from an attempted traffic stop collided into his vehicle at a high speed, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Daniel J. Ruddell Jr. died at the scene of the accident that occurred at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Street, police said.

Police said they were attempting to pull over a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Nyshon J. Bennett, who allegedly ran through a stop sign at the intersection of South Caroline Street and Cedar Street.

Contributed photo (Daytona Beach Police Department)

Bennett then fled in his car from the scene at a high rate of speed and tried to cross the intersection at Martin Luther King Boulevard and South Street during a red light when he hit the driver’s side of the vehicle driven by Ruddell, police said.

Ruddell’s car then spun into a palm tree and then crashed into a telephone poll, police said.

Bennett’s vehicle then struck three cars that didn’t have any people in it before coming to a stop, police said.

Bennett was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center and is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Contributed photo (Daytona Beach Police Department)

Exact charges against Bennett will be determined once the investigation concludes, police said.