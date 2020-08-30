80ºF

SpaceX scrubs launch of Starlink satellites, targets Tuesday for next attempt

This would have been the 12th launch for Starlink

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Emilee Speck, Digital journalist

SpaceX was expected to launch another round of Starlink satellites Sunday morning. However, due to inclement weather, the launch was postponed.

SpaceX was expected to launch its own payload in the form of 60 Starlink satellites, marking the 12th round of internet-beaming satellites. The launch shifted from Saturday to Sunday in the rocket shuffle.

The launch will push the Starlink constellation above 600. The company plans to roll out internet service with the fleet later this year, according to SpaceX’s website.

Post-launch SpaceX plans to land the rocket booster at sea and fly it again.

The next launch attempt will be on Tuesday at 9:29 a.m., SpaceX said in a tweet.

