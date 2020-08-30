SpaceX scrubs launch of Starlink satellites, targets Tuesday for next attempt

SpaceX was expected to launch another round of Starlink satellites Sunday morning. However, due to inclement weather, the launch was postponed.

SpaceX was expected to launch its own payload in the form of 60 Starlink satellites, marking the 12th round of internet-beaming satellites. The launch shifted from Saturday to Sunday in the rocket shuffle.

Standing down from today’s launch of Starlink due to inclement weather during pre-flight operations. Next launch opportunity is Tuesday, September 1 at 9:29 a.m. EDT, pending Range acceptance — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 30, 2020

The launch will push the Starlink constellation above 600. The company plans to roll out internet service with the fleet later this year, according to SpaceX’s website.

Post-launch SpaceX plans to land the rocket booster at sea and fly it again.

The next launch attempt will be on Tuesday at 9:29 a.m., SpaceX said in a tweet.