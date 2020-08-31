City of Orlando plans to launch rental assistance program in partnership with United Way

ORLANDO, Fla. – The city of Orlando hopes to help about 300 families behind on their rent due to the pandemic through a grant program funded by federal coronavirus relief dollars.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said the city council will vote on plans to use $1.5 million of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act funds to provide rental assistance. The city will partner with United Way to implement the funds, that partnership and funding is expected to be approved during the Sept. 8 city council meeting.

“As we move through this crisis we want to remember our residents are most in need and at this coming city council meeting, which will be next Tuesday, we’re going to vote on dedicating some federal funding that the city received directly through the CARES Act to further help those experiencing financial impacts,” Dyer said.

Once the funding is approved, requests for rental assistance can be made through the Heart of Florida United Way website beginning Sept. 9 at 8 a.m. This is the first step in the application process, according to the mayor. City employees will assist the United Way in administering and overseeing the program.

Funding will be provided on a first come and first ready basis. Residents who are interested in applying for the Rental Assistance Program are encouraged to begin gathering all required documents needed to apply as soon as possible.

The city will provide grants to residents of up to $10,000 in rental assistance per household and cover rent payments not made between March 1 through Oct. 31.

“This program will offer much-needed relief to some of Orlando’s families who are struggling to stay in their homes,” said Jeff Hayward, President & CEO of Heart of Florida United Way. “The demand for housing assistance is unprecedented as a result of the economic consequences of COVID-19. We are honored to work alongside the City of Orlando to help provide support during this challenging time for our community.”

There are certain requirements and applicants must live within the city of Orlando.

Eligibility requirements will include:

Residents must be at least one month past due on rent payments between March 1 and Oct. 31

Applicants must have proof of financial hardship due to COVID-19

Applicants must have a household income not exceeding 120% of Orange County’s Average Median Income ($87,240 for a family of four)

Applicants are encouraged to gather the following documents to apply: