ORLANDO, Fla. – A death investigation is underway Monday at an Orange County extended-stay hotel, officials said.

Authorities were initially called to the HomeTowne Studios on Delegates Drive near Consulate Drive for a reported shooting.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a man was found with “obvious trauma to the body.”

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died, deputies said.

Sheriff’s officials said culprits have not been caught.