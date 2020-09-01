54-year-old pedestrian killed in Leesburg crash

LEESBURG, Fla. – A 54-year-old man is dead after trying to cross a street in Leesburg, police say.

The pedestrian was crossing US Highway 27 near Griffin Road around 10 p.m. Monday night and walked into the path a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

Authorities say 18-year-old Patrick Holmes was behind the wheel.

The pedestrian was rushed to UF Health in Leesburg where he died from his injuries. Officers have not released his name as they’re working to notify his family.

Police did not make it clear if the driver will face any charges.

They are asking any witnesses to call (352) 787-2121.