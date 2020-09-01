Orange County reports 54 cases of COVID-19 at 34 schools, 4 work locations

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools announced as of Aug. 21, preliminary data shows there have been 54 confirmed cases of coronavirus at 34 schools and four other work locations.

The district said the Florida Department of Health in Orange County has issued 199 quarantine letters to specific students and staff members at eight schools.

Letters were sent to certain students and staff at the following schools:

East River High School

Piedmont Lakes Middle School

Lakeview Middle School

College Park Middle School

Riverside Elementary School

John Young Elementary School

NorthLake Park Community School

Sunset Park Elementary School

The district is reminding parents to not send a student to school if their child is not feeling well or if someone in their household has tested positive for the virus.

School officials said if someone in a student’s household has COVID-19 symptoms and is awaiting results from a COVID-19 test, the child should not be sent to school.