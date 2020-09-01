Suspected drug dealers arrested in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police say they seized 20 grams of cocaine and arrested two men accused of selling the drugs.

A warrant was executed Monday at a home on South Brown Avenue, where police said they found the drugs, $3,000 in cash and a gun.

Chuckie Lee Montgomery, 51, and Gerald Wilson, 48, were arrested on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to sell and selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of public housing.

The cash that was seized will be submitted to a civil forfeiture hearing and then potentially deposited to the State of Florida Forfeiture Fund, which is used to pay for new crime fighting initiatives.

“The (Special Investigations Section) unit, comprised of highly trained detectives, will continue undercover narcotics investigations as part of their commitment to target and stop those individuals selling deadly narcotics within our city,” Titusville police said in a news release.