Walmart to launch premium membership program

Walmart is getting ready to offer a new membership program to all shoppers.

The retail giant announced Tuesday it will soon launch Walmart Plus.

The program is expected to include unlimited free delivery on orders of $35 or more.

According to Walmart, customers will have the option of same-day deliveries on more than 160,000 items from groceries to tech and toys.

Walmart Plus will also feature a new scan and go option for in-store shopping.

It will be similar to one offered to Sam’s Club members.

The program launches on Sept. 15.

Walmart Plus will cost $98 a year or $12.95 per month.