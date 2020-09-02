Gov. DeSantis extends deadline for Bright Futures Scholarship

ORLANDO, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis has extended the deadline for the Bright Futures Scholarship.

Many SAT and ACT tests were canceled or limited amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This impacted students trying to improve their test scores before the deadline

The deadline to improve the SAT or ACT test score is now Dec. 1.

The Florida Academic Scholars scholarship requires a 3.5 Weighted GPA, 29 ACT score or 1330 SAT score with 100 hours of community service.

The Florida Medallion Scholars scholarship requires a 3 Weighted GPA, 25 ACT score or 1210 SAT score with 75 hours of community service.