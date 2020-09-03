SeaWorld offers Florida teachers free admission for a year

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SeaWorld is offering free admission to Florida certified teachers for the next year, the theme park announced Thursday, according to WJXT.

“The teaching community deserves our thanks now more than ever,” SeaWorld said in a press release.

Teachers can pre-register online using the ID.me process to receive the SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card eVoucher.

To take advantage of the offer, teachers need to select the Teacher ID button in the top-right, select “Sign up” and then enter an e-mail address (personal e-mail address recommended) and a password. ID.me requires a Department of Education (DOE) number to audit eligibility for the program.

Eligible private school teachers can also provide a letter from the principal on school letterhead confirming employment as a K-12 teacher along with a Florida photo ID and most recent (30 days) paystub to SeaWorld front gate entrance.

The Teacher Card provides Florida teachers with unlimited admission to SeaWorld Orlando through Aug. 31, 2021.

The park said it has worked with state and local health officials, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance its already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards.

Last week, during a roundtable event with Gov. Ron DeSantis, leaders of Orlando-area theme parks attempted to reassure potential park goers their facilities were safe and urged visitors to return.

All of the parks have been hit hard by the pandemic and were forced to lay off thousands of workers.

“If you look statewide at unemployment, it’s hit everywhere at least somewhat, but here in Central Florida, it’s been arguably the most pronounced in terms of the unemployment rate, particularly with Orange County and Osceola County,” DeSantis said.

SeaWorld Orlando reopened to guests in early June after closing in March.

For more information on the teacher card, click here.