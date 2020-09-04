AHCA secretary steps down to become CEO of Florida Hospital Association

The Florida Hospital Association has named a new CEO in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew was awarded the title and begin her new role in October, stepping down as the head of the AHCA.

The AHCA regulates hospitals, nursing homes and health care facilities across the state.

“From spearheading my administration’s efforts to allow for the importation of safe and affordable prescription drugs from Canada, to navigating our top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect the most vulnerable, Secretary Mayhew has served Floridians well and we wish her all the best on her new endeavor,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “The FHA has made an excellent choice.”

The Florida Hospital Association represents and advocates for its member institutions on the state and national level.

Officials have begun a formal search for Mayhew’s replacement.

“It has been an honor to work for Governor DeSantis and to serve the people of Florida,” Mayhew said. “I am incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to lead the Agency for Health Care Administration in support of Governor’s DeSantis’ vision. Through his leadership, we have increased transparency of healthcare quality and pricing, advanced access to affordable prescription drugs from Canada, strengthened mental health services, and driven accountability across the healthcare system. I am humbled to have supported the Governor as he led our state in the face of an unprecedented pandemic and public health crisis with his unwavering commitment to protecting our most vulnerable.”