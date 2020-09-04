Lake County set to accept applications Phase II of funds from CARES Act

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County officials are getting ready to accept applications for Phase II of the funds from the CARES ACT.

County officials said the eligibility criteria for businesses to obtain funding from a $16 million program will be expanded on Sept. 8.

Non-essential businesses will be able to apply for funds.

The county listed a chart at this link so businesses can see if they meet the criteria to apply for funds.

Essential businesses, non-essential businesses, and non-profit organizations may qualify for the funds.

Self-employed businesses may get up to $2,000

Businesses with 2-9 people may get up to $5,000

Businesses with 10-50 people may get up to $7,500

Businesses with more than 50 employees may get up to $10,000

Non-profits may get up to $5,000

Applications for Phase II will start on Sept. 8 and the deadline is set for 5 p.m. on Sept. 22.

The county has also been accepting applications for individual assistance for anyone impacted financially from the coronavirus pandemic.

The link for individual applications can be found here.

County officials said they are planning how to most effectively allocate an additional $48 million in CARES Act funding.

Anyone with questions can call the Lake County CARES Act helpline at 352-268-9299, employees take calls 8:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.