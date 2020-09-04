Melbourne residents: Having problems with your water pressure? Here’s why

MELBOURNE, Fla. – If you live or work in Melbourne and your water pressure is lower than usual, a nearby water main break may be to blame, city officials said.

A spokesperson for the City of Melbourne said Friday morning that a water main break at 5365 Lake Washington Road was causing a drop in water pressure throughout the city’s water distribution system.

Earlier in the day, city officials said some residences and businesses were experiencing low or no pressure at all, depending on their location.

“Customers near the break west of I-95 and from Sand Lake Drive north may have low pressure or no pressure due to our efforts to isolate the water main,” the city spokesperson said.

As of Friday afternoon, crews were still working to fully isolate the water main break. In the meantime, the interconnect with the City of Cocoa’s water system was opened to supplement Melbourne’s system, according to a spokesperson for the city.

At last check, a precautionary boil water notice had not been issued for the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.