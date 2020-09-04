Walmart drops its top toys of 2020 ahead of the holiday season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year -- if you’re a kid that is. The countdown to Christmas, making a list, checking it twice and depending on where you live, waiting for the first snowfall of the season.

Ahead of the holiday, Walmart has announced its list of the top toys of the season. To no surprise, parents can find gifts featuring Frozen 2, Baby Yoda and more.

Experts are suggesting that people will start their holiday shopping early this year in order to avoid possible delays. This year will also see an increase in online sales as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow in some states.

This year’s list is comprised of interactive play, educational toys, screen-free indoor entertainment and energy-burning outdoor activities.

Top toys 2020

Walmart’s list is broken down into six categories: popular character toys, high-tech gadgets, interactive play, surprise toys, outdoor toys and indoor entertainment. See the full line up of toys below.

Popular character toys

Frozen 2 - Magic in Motion Elsa Doll ($59.00)

Blue’s Clues & You Peek-A-Boo ($24.84)

Paw Patrol Dino Patroller ($59.00)

The Child Bop It ($14.88)

LEGO Death Star Final Duel ($89.00)

Star Wars Dark Saber ($29.84)

High-tech gadgets

Sensory FX ASMR Mega Bar ($19.88)

VTech KidiZoom Creator Cam ($59.00)

Instax Mini 7S Seafoam Green ($59.00)

onn. 8-inch Tablet Pro ($99.00)

Interactive play

Disney Princess Vanity ($49.88)

Gotta Go Flamingo ($28.82)

FurReal Mama Josie Kangaroo Pet ($67.00)

Squeakee ($58.00)

My Life As Hello Kitty Dolls ($35.00)

Barbie Farm Barn Playset ($74.00)

L.O.L. Surprise OMG REMIX Dolls ($34.88, available mid-September)

Surprise toys

The Animal ($34.88, available October 1)

Treasure X - Sharks Treasure ($19.87)

Hatchimals Crystal Flyers ($29.77)

Na! Na! Na! Ultimate Surprise ($69.00)

L.O.L. Surprise Clubhouse Playset ($49.88)

Ryan’s World Vending Machine ($39.82)

Outdoor toys

Jetson Mars Light Up Kick Scooter ($34.94)

Semi-Truck and Trailer Ride On ($249.00)

Jetson Plasma Light Up Hoverboard ($148.00)

Razor Black Label E100 Electric Scooter ($128.00)

Nerf Fortnite DG ($29.97)

Indoor entertainment

Tic Tac Tony ($9.97)

Kinetic Sand Sandwhirlz ($19.82)

Spark Puppy Piano ($19.82)

Little People Launch & Loop Raceway ($49.44)

VTech Helping Heroes Fire Station ($39.82)

Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower ($44.68)

Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Set ($49.67)

Megalodon Storm RC ($43.88)

Before you purchase any items, kids can play and test out the toys virtually with the Walmart Wonder Lab. Check it out by clicking or tapping here.

Keep in mind that several of the toys on the list are exclusives to the store and will only be sold at Walmart stores and on its website. Ready to start shopping now? Some of the items are available for pre-order today.