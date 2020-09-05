86ºF

1 dead following shooting in Orange County, deputies say

One person died following a shooting in Orange County on Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The person died at the scene of a gunshot wound following a shooting at 704 20th Street, deputies say.

The investigation is ongoing.

