1 dead following shooting in Orange County, deputies say

One person died following a shooting in Orange County on Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
The person died at the scene of a gunshot wound following a shooting at 704 20th Street, deputies say.
The investigation is ongoing.
One person died following a shooting in Orange County on Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
The person died at the scene of a gunshot wound following a shooting at 704 20th Street, deputies say.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.