Commissioner pushes for better census response rate in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Volunteers and city leaders are coming together this Labor Day weekend to help educate residents on the importance of filling out their 2020 US Census form.

Orlando Commissioner Bakari Burns said his goal is to reach people in areas of Orlando that have a low response rate but have a high need for federal resources.

“You can do your part and filling out this census to ensure that the resources come to our community, so we can’t improve our community,” Bakari said.

Bakari told News 6 that the lowest response rate currently is the Parramore neighborhood at 38 percent, followed by the Washington Shores neighborhood at 45 percent.

“When you talk about communities of black and brown individuals, oftentimes historically aren’t counted, but these are the communities that need to, need these resources.”

Burns also said that volunteers from the faith based in those neighborhoods will help educate residents by going door-to-door and answering any questions.

The deadline to submit your 2020 US Census form is Sept. 30th.