I-Drive sees much needed boost from visitors during Labor Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – It was a fairly busy Labor Day weekend for businesses along International Drive, a popular tourist destination in Orlando.

“It means a lot. I’m from Orlando so it means a lot to Orlando. This is what Orlando is,” Tereso Guevara, an Orlando native said. Guevara spent the day at Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf with his family. He said he’s happy to see I-Drive and some of its most well-known entertainment spots back to life.

“I’ve noticed that everybody’s starting to come back out and you know everybody’s dealing with the pandemic in their own ways just stay safe, wear a mask,” Guevara said.

Doyle Mahan is visiting from Indianapolis with his wife and another couple. Mahan said this was his first trip on an a plane since the pandemic broke out.

“I’m happy. We enjoy seeing people out and about, being careful at the same time,” Mahan said.

All along the popular tourist destination some of Orlando’s entertainment spots like Icon Park and Ripley’s, Believe it or Not, seemed to be enjoying an uptick in attendance

Although Tereso said he’s is glad to see his city shining again--he says the possibility of positive cases going back up after this holiday weekend is a bit concerning.

“It’s possible but you know, everybody just wear their mask, stay safe, do the best you can to deal with it,” Tereso said.

The Elrod family from Georgia visited SeaWorld and Aquatica. Scott said crowds at both parks were fairly small.

“They wasn’t as busy as they normally are when we come down,” Scott Elrod said.

At Fun Spot America things seemed to be picking up as well as people enjoyed several of their rides. In a statement provided to News 6, the amusement park said due to some theme parks closing early because they reached their capacity over the weekend, attendance was high and they’re excited to continue to see that strong attendance throughout Labor Day.