‘Need a bigger boat:’ Hunters reel in massive one-eyed gator

“We’re going to need a bigger boat,” one gator hunter said when he hooked this 1-eyed, 12 foot-long, 477-pound alligator.

John Ladner and his buddy Derek Stiglet were in a Mississippi marsh when they thought they spotted a log.

Turned out to be this big boy.

Their jon-boat was too small, so a friend came with a larger one.

Hunters reel in massive one-eyed gator (John Ladner)

It took three hours to get the gator into the boat and when they got the gator to shore, they had to use a tractor to get it out.

Ladner said that the gator gave them over 100 pounds of meat.