‘Need a bigger boat:’ Hunters reel in massive one-eyed gator

“We’re going to need a bigger boat,” one gator hunter said when he hooked this 1-eyed, 12 foot-long, 477-pound alligator.
John Ladner and his buddy Derek Stiglet were in a Mississippi marsh when they thought they spotted a log.
Turned out to be this big boy.
Their jon-boat was too small, so a friend came with a larger one.
It took three hours to get the gator into the boat and when they got the gator to shore, they had to use a tractor to get it out.
Ladner said that the gator gave them over 100 pounds of meat.