Amber Alert issued for Florida girl, 10, who may have been abducted by Miami man

MIAMI, Fla. – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old South Florida girl who may have been abducted by a man from Miami, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The alert for Randi Canion was issued Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, Randi was last seen in the area of the 7800 block of North Bayshore Drive in Miami.

Randi, who has brown eyes and black hair styled in box braids, may be traveling in a white van with an unidentified white man, according to a news release from the FDLE. Randi is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, according to a description in the release.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 911.