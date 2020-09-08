79ºF

Local News

Reward offered in fatal shooting in Orange County

Herique Jean, also known as Eric Jean was shot and killed on Saturday

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orange County, crime
photo

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are still seeking more information in the murder of Herique Jean.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:52 p.m. on Saturday deputies responded the 700 block of 20th street in reference to a shooting.

Deputies said when they got to the location, Jean, also known as Eric Jean was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Crimeline said if your information leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: