Reward offered in fatal shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are still seeking more information in the murder of Herique Jean.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:52 p.m. on Saturday deputies responded the 700 block of 20th street in reference to a shooting.

Deputies said when they got to the location, Jean, also known as Eric Jean was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Crimeline said if your information leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a reward.