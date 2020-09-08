Waterspout located off of Flagler Beach

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A waterspout was located off of Flagler Beach on Tuesday, News 6 viewer Bob Barrows took a photo and video of the funnel.

News 6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells said no warnings or watches were in place at the time of the waterspout.

Sorrells said the waterspout stayed in the water and did not come ashore.

Storms were moving across Central Florida at the time of the waterspout, according to Sorrells.

Flagler County will see a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.