COVID-19 vaccine trial in Orlando put on hold

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A COVID-19 vaccine trial has been paused in Orlando after a study participant at another site developed unexpected complications.

The Orlando Immunology Center is participating in the coronavirus vaccine study sponsored by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

OIC officials said a study participant at another site who received the same vaccine under going trials in Orlando has developed a serious unexpected adverse event.

There is no word at this time if the vaccine was the cause of the event, according to OIC.

Officials said an independent committee is going to review the situation.

The OIC said they have recruited 50 people to participate in the study since Aug. 31.

The vaccine trial is on hold pending the results of the investigation, according to OIC. Researchers said this is routine action when an unexplained illness takes part in a clinical trial.

Officials said none of the Orlando participants have developed any adverse events.

The trial involves 30,000 participants across the world, officials said for every two random participants to receive the vaccine, one gets a placebo.