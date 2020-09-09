‘Don’t point it at me:’ Correctional officer accused of pulling gun during fight about loose dog

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County correctional officer pulled a gun during a fight with her neighbors about their loose dog, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim called 911 Saturday night saying that her family’s new German shepherd puppy got loose from their backyard and ran down the street toward Sandra Inoa’s house.

As the victim, her mother and her brother were chasing after the dog, Inoa began yelling that the puppy had attacked her dogs and that if she had a gun, she would shoot the German shepherd, records show.

Deputies said Inoa was irate and yelling at her neighbors, who were struggling to wrangle the dog due to its size.

Eventually, all three family members were able to gain control of the dog and were trying to walk it home when Inoa walked into her garage, grabbed a gun, “clicked" it back and pointed it at the victim, the report said.

“You do not need a gun. Stop pointing it at me,” the victim said, according to the affidavit.

Inoa said she got upset because the German shepherd jumped on her and acted aggressively toward her and her dogs and because of that, she told her neighbors that if she had a gun, she would shoot the dog, records show.

Deputies said Inoa admitted to getting the gun and racking it but denied pointing it at the victim. She said if she did point the gun at anyone, she had “tunnel vision” and couldn’t remember doing so, according to the affidavit.

The gun was not loaded and there were no rounds in the chamber.

Inoa, 58, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

The Orange County Corrections Department has relieved her of duty without pay pending the results of an internal investigation. She has worked for the department since May 2019.