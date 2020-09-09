Halloween canceled? Trick-or-treating banned in Los Angeles due to risk

Trick-or-treating won’t be allowed in Los Angeles this Halloween.

Officials banned it this year due to the risk of coronavirus.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health said in a news release that it would be very difficult to maintain social distancing on porches and at front doors.

The guidance also bans so-called “trunk or treating” events from cars and gatherings or parties with non-household members.

Carnivals, festivals, live entertainment, and haunted house attractions are also prohibited.

Events in which people remain in their vehicles will be allowed.