Orlando man awakens to intruders pointing guns in his face

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man awakened by armed, masked intruders was pistol-whipped and robbed of thousands of dollars in jewelry during a home invasion in Orlando, he said.

The robbery happened late Tuesday in the 3400 block of Columbia Street.

The victim, Alex Goodman, told News 6 that he was sleeping in his home when a man and woman, both of whom had guns, forced their way into his home, woke him up and said, “Give me your jewelry.”

Goodman said the assailants tried to put a blanket over his head and he was fearful that he was going to be shot. The duo then pistol-whipped him several times as he tried to take cover, he said.

#BREAKING: A man asleep on his couch, awoken by 2 masked GUNMEN then robbed, beaten, and pistol whipped. LIVE AT 5 @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/Jwj3QSWJFN — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) September 9, 2020

The intruders stole four chains, four bracelets and six rings before driving away in a black car, according to Goodman.

He said the duo told him they would shoot him if he came out of the house.

Orlando police were called and took pictures of the crime scene, according to Goodman, who added that he told officers he does not know the man and woman.

A search of the area failed to locate the assailants.

An investigation is ongoing.