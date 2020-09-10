Daytona Beach Commission denies outdoor permits for Octoberfest

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The City of Daytona Beach Commission voted not to support a safety plan created by the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau for Biketoberfest.

The commission voted 6-1 not to approve the measure.

The city said the decision means there won’t be outdoor entertainment, vendors or music allowed. It also would have required staff to undergo temperature checks and to add pedestrian walking areas to promote social distancing.

The event itself is still scheduled to take place and businesses can remain open. However, outdoor permits will be issued for the event.

Mayor Derrick Henry said during the meeting that even if bikers show up regardless, he thinks approving the safety plan would come off as the commission endorsing the event.

The city said this year’s event might not look like typical years but hopes anyone traveling stays safe during their visit.