Deadline approaching for Orange County parents to change their kid’s learning option

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The deadline is approaching for Orange County parents to change their child’s learning option.

A student in LaunchED can switch to in-person learning and a student participating in in-person learning can switch to LaunchED.

OCPS parents and guardians, we are quickly approaching the second nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year. As promised,... Posted by Orange County Public Schools on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

In the summer, the district said a parent could change their original decision if they changed their mind once school started.

Officials with Orange County Public Schools are asking parents if they want their child to switch options they should call the school their child attends by Sept. 18.

OCPS will host forums on Thursday and Friday to share what a day in LaunchED learning looks like. The forums can be found at this link.