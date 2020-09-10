Fraternity hosts voter registration drive ahead of November election

ORLANDO, Fla. – Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity brothers from the Orlando Graduate Chapter are working to make sure more people are registered to vote ahead of the presidential election in November.

The Brothers of the Delta Xi Lambda Chapter are sponsoring a Voter Registration Drive Saturday (Sept. 12) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the JB Callahan Neighborhood Center at 101 N Parramore Ave. in Orlando.

The group’s slogan for the drive is, “Your Voice. Your Vote. Use It,” an effort to push more people to register to vote, then turn out to the polls.

The chapter also said it plans to educate people about certain issues, including criminal justice reform, voting rights, quality education, affordable housing, Social Security and financial security.

The voter registration drive is part of the fraternity’s national program called “A Voteless People is A Hopeless People,” aimed at encouraging people to register and exercise their right to vote.

Learn more about the Orlando Alphas and their community efforts.