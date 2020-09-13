Man died in car crash in Volusia County

A man died Sunday after a car accident on I-95 in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to authorities.

According to reports, the driver was heading southbound on I-95 when he bumped into a car in front of him, causing minimal damage to the other car. After hitting the car in front of him, troopers said the driver swerved a bit, and ultimately traveled into the median and hit many trees.

The car overturned and landed upside down in a water filled ditch, according to authorities.

Authorities said the passenger in the car later died at the hospital.

The crash is still being investigated.