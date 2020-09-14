Florida Supreme Court: Gov. Ron DeSantis must make new Supreme Court judge pick by Monday evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis must pick a new Supreme Court justice by 5 p.m. Monday because the judge he picked to fill a high court vacancy is constitutionally ineligible to serve, the court said in an order issued Monday.

The Florida Supreme Court ordered DeSantis to appoint another judge by Monday, nullifying the appointment of Judge Renatha Francis. After DeSantis did not make another appointment by noon on Monday, the Florida Supreme Court issued a writ of mandamus ordering him to do so by 5 p.m. after missing the previous deadline.

On Friday, the court ordered the governor "immediately to appoint and commission a constitutionally eligible nominee from among the seven remaining candidates already certified by the judicial nominating commission.”

At 3 p.m. Monday, the justices issued a write of mandamus, writing, “trusting that the Governor would fully comply with the order, and consistent with our traditional practice, the Court withheld issuance of the writ of mandamus. The deadline has now passed. It appearing that the Governor has yet to comply, we hereby issue the writ of mandamus and order the Governor immediately to comply with the Court’s order of September 11 and to certify his compliance to the Court by 5:00 p.m. today.”

Around 10:30 a.m., the governor tweeted he would be making an announcement soon about the “future of the Florida Supreme Court" but did not provide a time or specifics.

Today, I'll be making an announcement about Judge Renatha Francis and the future of the Florida Supreme Court. Stay tuned. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 14, 2020

The state constitution requires that a justice be a member of the Florida Bar for at least 10 years, and Francis was four months shy when DeSantis appointed her in May. DeSantis acknowledged the shortfall at the time, but said she wouldn’t be sworn in until Sept. 24, the day she would meet the requirement.

The Supreme Court said that DeSantis was required to name a constitutionally eligible new justice within 60 days of the resignation of former Justice Robert Luck.

DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Tallahassee on Monday at 5 p.m., the deadline of the write of mandamus. Watch live at the top of this story.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.