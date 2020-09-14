Must watch: Family sees rocket explode over Alaska and their reaction is adorable

After weeks of bad weather, an Earthquake and other delays, private space startup Astra launched its orbital rocket on the first of three tests from Alaska last week.

The rocket did not make it to space and fell back to Earth soon after liftoff but the experience of seeing an orbital liftoff was still enjoyed by residents who came out to watch the first attempt.

On Sept. 11, Rocket 3.1 launched from the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska. About 30 seconds into the flight a slight shimmy was detected, causing the rocket to drift from its planned path, Astra co-founders Chris Kemp and Adam London said. That triggered a shutdown of the engines by the flight safety system and the rocket broke apart, tumbling back down in a fiery explosion.

No one was injured and viewers who witnessed the test were several miles away. It’s impressive that the entire launch system was operated by six people in under a week, according to Astra.

Astra leaders still described the first attempt as a “beautiful launch” and said data from the flight will lead to improvements for the next test launches. The company is aiming to achieve orbit in three flights.

“We didn’t meet all of our objectives, but we did gain valuable experience, plus even more valuable flight data. This launch sets us well on our way to reaching orbit within two additional flights, so we’re happy with the result,” Kemp and London said in a post.

Regardless of the outcome, residents around Kodiak came out to watch the liftoff in person with a mostly clear view of the launch.

Jennifer Culton and her family were among the rocket watchers. She recorded a video of her family’s reaction to the liftoff and then the fiery finale that must be listened to with the sound on.

“Whoa that looks gorgeous,” someone says in the video as the rocket rises into the clouds. A few seconds later, Culton repeatedly says “uh oh” when things went awry in the sky.

“I don’t think that’s supposed to happen,” someone says, and then when the explosion can be seen from the launch site, “holy moly!”

Culton and her viewing party were worried about the Astra launch operators. “I hope everyone’s OK,” someone says.

“Should we go see if we can help?” another person says.

Culton’s video on Twitter received more than 1,400 likes and nearly 300 retweets. Social media users also enjoyed the wholesome commentary provided by Culton and her family.

Culton said she was glad she shared this experience with her young son.

Volume up! Rocket 3.1's orbital launch attempt pic.twitter.com/nm1bDewdl5 — Astra (@Astra) September 12, 2020

The next rocket, called 3.2 is ready for Astra’s second orbital launch test, according to the company.

Getting off the planet is one of the hardest parts about spaceflight. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responded to Astra’s first attempt in a tweet saying it took SpaceX four tries for its Falcon rocket to achieve spaceflight.

“Sorry to hear that. I’m sure you’ll figure it out though. Took us four launches to reach orbit. Rockets are hard,” Musk said.

This isn’t the first launch from Alaska -- just the largest -- NASA has been launching smaller sounding rockets from Poker Flat Research Range north of Fairbanks for years to study the ionosphere and auroras.

