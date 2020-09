ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was carjacked Sunday night in Orlando, police said.

The theft happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Orange Blossom Trail.

According to Orlando police, the car owner left his keys inside his vehicle and when he returned, a gunman was in his car.

The carjacker took off, but the car was stopped by police a short time later, officials said.

Three people in the vehicle were detailed, according to police.

No one was injured.

No other details have been released.