Miami vs. Louisville: How to watch, stream, listen

Both teams are 1-0

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 file photo, Miami head coach Manny Diaz calls out a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami coach Manny Diaz told The Associated Press on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 that he believes the Hurricanes are already better than they were when last season's 6-7 debacle ended. Diaz says the Hurricanes have improved their roster and their coaching staff, both by additions and subtractions. He also drew a parallel to the culture that the Miami Heat have stuck with in their bounceback season this year. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
The Miami Hurricanes will travel to Kentucky to play against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Miami defeated UAB in the first game of season and Louisville defeated Western Kentucky in the Cardinals' season opener.

The Hurricanes defeated the Cardinals the last time the teams played against each other.

What channel is the game on? ABC

How can you listen to the game? 560 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor

Which team is favored to win the game? Louisville is a 2.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 52

