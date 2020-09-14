Miami vs. Louisville: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Miami Hurricanes will travel to Kentucky to play against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Miami defeated UAB in the first game of season and Louisville defeated Western Kentucky in the Cardinals' season opener.

The Hurricanes defeated the Cardinals the last time the teams played against each other.

What channel is the game on? ABC

How can you listen to the game? 560 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor

Which team is favored to win the game? Louisville is a 2.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 52