Vinyl record sales surpass CDs for first time since ’80s

Streaming music still No. 1

The soundtrack from the movie 2001: A Space Odyssey spins on the turntable at the Modern Hotel in downtown Boise, Idaho on Wednesday, March 26, 2008, where members of the Vinyl Preservation Society of Idaho meet once a month to promote the listening to vinyl records over the more modern music on CD's and iPods. (AP Photo/Troy Maben)
New sales figures show CDs are out of style.

The new craze is vinyl.

Sales of the retro records outpaced those of CDs in the first half of this year.

That hasn’t happened since the 1980s.

Sales for the old-school format brought in about $230 million almost double that of CDs.

But streaming music is still the new norm.

Consumers dropped about $4.8 billion on that in the first six months of 2020.

