Florida fire crews rescue dog stuck in a sinkhole

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Fire Rescue and the High Springs Fire Department responded to a dog stuck in a sinkhole in a yard, according to investigators.

Fire crews said the golden retriever was trapped 35 feet down in the sinkhole.

Animal Rescue 9-14-20 This morning Alachua County Fire Rescue and High Springs Fire Department responded to a report of a dog stuck in a sink hole that recently opened up in his families back yard. ACFR's Technical Rescue team, High Springs Fire, and the ACFR UAS Drone team arrived on scene to find a golden retriever named Sammy trapped about 35 - 40 feet down the sinkhole. The ACFR UAS Drone provided reconnesence and over watch while ACFR Lieutenant Brian Ferguson utilized both ladders and rope equipment to safely enter the sinkhole, earn Sammy's trust, and remove him safely. Although a bit nervous, Sammy was removed without injury and is now happy and home with his family! This is the second sinkhole rescue ACFR and HSFD have preformed in the last few days. Due the the continuous rains recently, sinkholes are becoming more and more common. #MYACFR High Springs Fire Department Video credit - ACFR UAS Posted by Alachua County Fire Rescue on Monday, September 14, 2020

Lieutenant Brian Ferguson used ladders and rope equipment to rescue the dog from the sinkhole, according to investigators

The dog was rescued without injury, according to fire crews.

The dog was nervous at first but is now happy and at home with his family, according to investigators.