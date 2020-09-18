Disney’s Swan and Dolphin Resort to terminate 1,136 employees

Just as employees are starting to come back to jobs they lost in March, Disney’s Swan and Dolphin Resort has announced new terminations that will begin in November.

According to a notice from the Teamsters 385 union, 1,136 employees will be terminated starting Nov. 13.

“Since the coronavirus crisis began, the hospitality industry has faced many unprecedented challenges that could not have been foreseen,” the notice said.

The notice went on to say that the crisis on the (hospitality) industry has been historic and devastating.

“A careful review of business forecasts shows that challenging business conditions, including historically low hotel occupancy and mounting event cancellations, will extend into 2021,” the notice added. “Based on these forecasts, it has been determined that job eliminations are required.”

According to the notice, 145 union members will be affected when the terminations begin.