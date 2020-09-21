20-year-old shot to death at Azure Winter Park apartments

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was shot to death late Sunday near Winter Park, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported at 11 p.m. at the Azure Winter Park apartments near University Boulevard and Semoran Drive.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 caller reported the shooting and deputies found the victim suffering from a life-threatening wound. He was taken to Advent Health Winter Park, where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

Details about the shooting have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.