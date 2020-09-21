Foot Locker stores to become voter registration sites

Foot Locker is helping voters get a leg up this election year.

The athletic retailer is joining forces with the non-profit Rock the Vote to give voter registration services.

For 30 years, Rock the Vote has been “dedicated to building the political power of young people” and has help register more than 12 million people to vote, according to its website.

Foot Locker customers will be able to sign up to take part in the political process in the stores starting Sept. 22.

CEO Richard Johnson says the plan is to “inspire and empower youth culture.”

National voter registration day is a non-partisan campaign that debuted in 2012.

According to its website, the organization has registered 3 million people.